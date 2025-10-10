M6.9 Cebu, M7.4 Davao quakes coincidental, not connected — Phivolcs

Here are the photos showing the aftermath of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in the Municipality of San Remigio in Cebu. San Remigio has been placed under a state of calamity after Tuesday’s quake caused “widespread damage and disruption to the lives” of the residents. | 📷: Mark James Rocamora Kapalac (via INQUIRER.net)

CEBU, Philippines — The magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Bogo City, Cebu, on September 30 and the magnitude 7.4 tremor that struck Davao Oriental on Friday, October 10, are not related, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) clarified.

The agency described the two major earthquakes as coincidental events triggered by different active seismic sources.

In a press conference on Friday, Phivolcs Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol explained that the Davao quake was generated by the Philippine Trench, while the Cebu earthquake originated from an active fault system within the Visayas.

“Different earthquake generators produce independent events; they are not connected to each other,” he said.

“These are not all connected with the movement of active faults. Our active faults are not connected with each other unless they are very close to each other. In this case, Cebu and Mindanao are too far apart,” he added.

The quake that struck east of Manay, Davao Oriental, at 9:43 a.m. Friday had a depth of 23 kilometers and registered a magnitude of 7.4 after being slightly downgraded from an initial 7.5 reading.

Bacolcol said the tremor came from the Philippine Trench, a massive subduction zone east of the country known for generating high-magnitude earthquakes.

“We have six active trenches across the Philippines, including the Philippine Trench, Negros Trench, and Cotabato Trench,” he said. “Each of these can produce earthquakes. The Philippine Trench is among the most active.”

The strongest shaking from the Davao quake reached Intensity V in Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Surigao del Norte, and Butuan City.

Weaker intensities — from III to IV — were reported in parts of Eastern Visayas, Northern Samar, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Cebu, including Cebu City, Argao, Danao City, and Talisay City.

Earlier, Bacolcol explained that the Cebu quake last September 30 was caused by a local fault system. He explained that the Davao quake, meanwhile, originated from a subduction zone, making the two events unrelated.

He added that while the Philippines has experienced a series of strong earthquakes in recent weeks, these are not signs of a pattern or “chain reaction.”

“We understand people’s fear and disaster fatigue,” Bacolcol said. “But these quakes are not connected. Our active faults are not linked unless they are very close to each other — and in this case, Cebu and Davao are hundreds of kilometers apart.”

Bacolcol noted that the Philippine Trench has a long record of major quakes, including those in 1921 (magnitude 7.5), 1929 (7.2), 1952 (7.6), and 1924 (8.3), all generated in the same seismic zone as the October 10 event.

He said the Davao quake’s epicenter was farther offshore and deeper than Cebu’s, which is why its shaking was felt more widely but caused less ground motion on land.

Bacolcol reminded the public to remain vigilant and to always prioritize preparedness over fear, emphasizing that the Philippines’ position along the Pacific Ring of Fire naturally exposes it to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis.

“Wag matakot,”(Don’t be scared) he urged. “Instead, we have to prepare for it. We have to accept the reality that we live in the Pacific Ring of Fire, and every now and then, we will be jolted by earthquakes.”

