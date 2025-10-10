AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kristensen fires 4 goals as PH soar 

Bjorn Kristensen. | PFF photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) dumped Timor-Leste, 4–1, Thursday night to take the top spot in Group A of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the Territory Rugby League Stadium in Australia on Thursday, October 9.

It was a complete dominance on both ends as the Philippines secured their second win in this qualifying campaign.

Leading the charge was Filipino-Norwegian forward Bjorn Martin Kristensen, who scored all four goals for the Philippines. He opened the scoring in the 15th minute, finishing off a rebound from his own attempt past goalkeeper Georgino Da Silva, then doubled the lead in the 31st minute with a brilliant solo run from midfield.

Timor-Leste refused to get blanked by the Philippines after captain Gali Freitas slotted a 46th minute goal.

However, Kristensen quickly restored control in the 48th minute with a header off his own rebound to score his hatrick, and put the Philippines ahead, 3-1.

He sealed the overpowering win in the 56th minute by calmly converting from a Sandro Reyes through ball on the counterattack.

“It’s always good to score goals. Four goals don’t happen every game, so I’ll take this moment and enjoy it,” said Kristensen in his post-match interview on the Philippine Football Federation’s website.

Kristensen was later named Player of the Match.

“Tomorrow, we prepare again. The team is doing well, we have a big squad, and we’ve made a lot of changes. I think we’ll be ready.”

The Philippines now lead Group A of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers with seven points and a +6 goal difference. They will host Timor-Leste in the return leg on October 14 at 7 PM at the New Clark City Football Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

