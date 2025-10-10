Radisson Blu presents: the 9th Annual Something Blu Bridal Fair

The most anticipated wedding event in Cebu, Something Blu, is set to return for its ninth consecutive season on October 11 and 12, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cebu.

The hotel unveiled this year’s exciting lineup during an exclusive media preview and exhibitor’s night on September 25, 2025, held at the hotel’s Niña Ballroom. The 9th installment of the signature bridal fair is inspired by the traditional gemstone lapis lazuli, embodying the values of harmony, truth, and devotion that every couple should mirror.

A night of gratitude and social purpose

This year, the fair will host nearly a hundred sought-after exhibitors, bringing every wedding essential—from bridal fashion, event stylists, videographers, jewelers, and makeup artists to aesthetic clinics—under one roof.

General Manager Ann Olalo expressed profound gratitude to the exhibitors, whose dedicated partnership has been integral to the fair’s success over the years. “We couldn’t have done this milestone nine years and counting for really making this event more than evolving over the years,” she stated, acknowledging the collective effort behind the annual event.

Going beyond the celebration of weddings, this year’s Something Blu holds a special significance as it champions responsible business through a new partnership with the Cebu City Jail Women’s Dormitory.

This initiative, spearheaded by GM Olalo, supports the livelihood programs for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL). The program provides essential skills training in sewing and handicrafts, with plans to expand into hotel housekeeping training soon. This empowers the women to earn an income while in detention and prepares them for successful reintegration into society.

GM Olalo highlighted the deeper mission of the fair: “Through this partnership, Something Blu extends its mission beyond weddings. It is a story about second chances, helping underprivileged women to regain their self-esteem as they learn new skills and rebuild lives and become productive members of the community, and leaving no woman behind.”

The ultimate dream wedding raffle

A major highlight of every Something Blu is the Dream Wedding on Us grand raffle. This exciting program is open to every couple who books any event during the two-day fair on October 11 and 12.

Couples have the chance to win prizes from major sponsors, including:

A dinner buffet reception for 100 guests at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu.

Jewelry from Love and Diamonds.

Wedding photo coverage from Rock Paper Scissors Studios.

A bridal robe by Rei Escario.

A 2-tier wedding cake from Cake Tales by Jeah Baron.

And more from sponsors like One Mist Fragrances, Astoria wine bar Charlton Trade, and Work of Hans.

Something Blu will also be offering exclusive wedding packages and special socials packages during the event.

Celebrating love in all forms

As it enters its ninth year, Radisson Blu Hotel’s Something Blu continues to evolve, uniting couples with Cebu’s best wedding experts to realize their dream weddings while actively practicing responsible business. It stands by the Radisson philosophy that “every moment matters,” promising that the signature bridal fair is more than just an exhibition—it’s a true celebration of love in all its forms.

Don’t miss the chance to meet the experts and secure the best packages at Cebu’s most anticipated bridal fair on October 11 and 12, 2025.

For more information and inquiries, please call (032) 402 9900 or e-mail [email protected].