Mandaue suspends classes indefinitely due to earthquake

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City has suspended all face-to-face classes in both public schools starting Monday, October 13, for one week or until further notice.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano came up with the decision in response to the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rocked Mindanao and parts of the Visayas including Cebu on Friday morning, October 10.

The class suspension aims to give students and families time to recover while ensuring their safety. During this period, public schools will shift to asynchronous learning through Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM), while private schools are likewise encouraged to adopt similar learning arrangements.

The move comes after at least 70 students from various public schools in the city required medical assistance following the earthquake, which occurred early Friday morning, October 10.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported the epicenter in Manay, Davao Oriental, but the tremor was also felt in several parts of Cebu, including Mandaue.

Immediately after the quake, Mayor Ouano ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in both public and private schools as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and school personnel.

At least 70 affected students experienced a range of health symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, dizziness, hyperventilation, panic attacks, and loss of consciousness.

The most affected school was Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School (Main Campus), which recorded 47 cases, followed by the school’s Annex Campus with 13. Subangdaku Technical Vicational School reported 8 cases, while Mandaue City Central School and Cabancalan National High School each had one. The student were provided on-site first aid and psychosocial support by emergency response teams.

Fifteen students were taken to Mandaue City Hospital for further medical evaluation mostly from MCCNHS Main and Annex campuses with 14 students. As of 3:00 p.m., one student remains admitted, while the others have been declared stable.

In addition to the class suspension, the City Government, in coordination with DepEd officials, is mobilizing personnel to roll out psychosocial therapy and support programs across affected schools in the coming days.

“Nakita ug nadungog namo inyong mga concern, mga Mandauehanon. Rest assured that the City Government is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions,” said Ouano.

Ouano also ordered city engineers and disaster officials to re-inspect 16 public schools that were previously affected by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that jolted Cebu last September 30.

