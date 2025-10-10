Cebu’s Rondina, Buytrago, Varga to vie in world beach volley

(L-R) Sisi Rondina, James Buytrago, and Rancel Varga. | PNVF and Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano volleyball standouts Sisi Rondina, Rancel Varga, and James Buytrago are set to don the national colors once again as the Philippines hosts the Volleyball World 2025 Beach Pro Tour Challenge from October 15 to 19 at the Nuvali Sands Court by Ayala Land in Santa Rosa City, Laguna.

Rondina, a native of Compostela in northern Cebu, is riding strong momentum after several international stints this year. She and partner Bernadeth Pons will spearhead the country’s campaign against some of the world’s top beach volleyball pairs in the prestigious FIVB-organized event.

The tournament marks another milestone for Philippine volleyball, coming on the heels of the successful staging of the 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship last month in Manila.

READ: Rondina vows stronger comeback after promising quarterfinal finish

READ: Cebu’s Buytrago, Varga earn silver medal in FIVB Beach Volleyball Int’l tilt

READ: Rondina, Pons vow improvement after early exit in beach volley return

“After the world championship hosting, here we are again at the Beach Volley Pro Tour with exciting world-class matches in Nuvali,” said PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, who also hails from Cebu.

Joining Rondina and Pons in the women’s draw are Jenny Gaviola and Alexa Polidario, Sunny Villapando and Dij Rodriguez, and Kly Orillaneda and Gen Eslapor.

They are among the 111 teams set to compete in the event, which features elite beach volley athletes from around the globe.

Men’s division

In the men’s division, Buytrago, a 2023 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist from Bantayan, will team up with Ran Abdilla, while fellow Cebuano Varga of Lapu-Lapu City pairs with Ronniel Rosales. The tandem of Edwin Tolentino and Larry John Francisco will also represent the country in the five-day event.

Defending world beach volley tour champions Jacob Holting Nilsson and Elmer Andersson of Sweden return to defend their crown, joining a strong field that includes 46 other pairs from 15 countries.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP