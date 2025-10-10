Cebu FC Gentle Giants take 2-week break before clash with Manila Diggers

Cebuano footballer Leo Maquiling of Cebu FC celebrates after scoring a goal in one of their PFL matches. | Cebu FC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will take a two-week break before facing a tough challenge in the Philippines Football League (PFL).

The Gentle Giants last saw action on October 4, when they routed DB Garelli United, 6-0, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Up next, Cebu will go head-to-head with the league-leading Manila Digger FC on October 19, also at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

That dominant win capped a hectic stretch for Cebu, which had been juggling commitments in both the PFL and the AFF Shopee Cup.

READ: Cebu FC demolishes DB Garelli United, dedicates win to Cebu quake victims

The victory over Garelli United marked Cebu’s second win of the season against two losses, putting them in fifth place in the standings. They share identical 2-2 records with the Davao Aguilas and Maharlika Taguig FC.

Manila Digger FC remains unbeaten in five outings with four wins and one draw, while defending champion Kaya FC–Iloilo sits in second at 4-0. One Taguig FC holds third place with a 3-1-0 record, followed by Stallion Laguna FC in fourth at 2-1-1.

The Diggers are coming off a resounding 8-2 victory over Tuloy FC last Sunday, October 5.

A win against the Diggers could propel the Gentle Giants into the top four and strengthen their campaign early in the season. Otherwise, they’ll need to grind it out the rest of the way—much like last year’s campaign, when they finished fourth but salvaged their season with upset victories over Kaya and Manila to secure a golden ticket to the AFF Shopee Cup.

ALSO READ: Cebu FC Gentle Giants launch donation drive alongside PFL match

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP