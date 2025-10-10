ICC rejects Rodrigo Duterte interim release bid
MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court’s Pre Trial Chamber I rejected former President Rodrigo Duterte’s appeal for interim release.
In a 23-page filing issued on Friday, the chamber noted that it found that Duterte’s detention “remains necessary based on each of the requirements of the Rome Statute.”
According to the chamber, the defense’s arguments are “speculative and without basis,” adding that ill health “may be a factor” but did not outweigh the grounds for continued detention.
READ: Putin: Russia responsible for Azerbaijan jet crash last year, killing 38
READ: TIMELINE: Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s ICC arrest
READ: Rodrigo Duterte wins mayor’s race from cell in Hague – initial tally
“The chamber considers that the documents do not indicate how Duterte’s alleged physical condition or cognitive impairment negate the risks identified,” the filing states.
Regarding the defense’s argument that humanitarian factors militate in favor of Duterte’s interim release, the chamber noted that it found the defense’s reference to the two decisions purportedly supporting the existence of a Court practice to provide provisional release for humanitarian reasons to be inapposite.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.