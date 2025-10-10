cdn mobile

ICC rejects Rodrigo Duterte interim release bid

By: Charie Abarca - Reporter - Inquirer.net | October 10,2025 - 08:31 PM
ICC rejects Duterte release
Initial apperance of suspect Rodrigo Roa Duterte. GRAB FROM ICC

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court’s Pre Trial Chamber I rejected former President Rodrigo Duterte’s appeal for interim release. 

In a 23-page filing issued on Friday, the chamber noted that it found that Duterte’s detention “remains necessary based on each of the requirements of the Rome Statute.”

According to the chamber, the defense’s arguments are “speculative and without basis,” adding that ill health “may be a factor” but did not outweigh the grounds for continued detention.

“The chamber considers that the documents do not indicate how Duterte’s alleged physical condition or cognitive impairment negate the risks identified,” the filing states. 

Regarding the defense’s argument that humanitarian factors militate in favor of Duterte’s interim release, the chamber noted that it found the defense’s reference to the two decisions purportedly supporting the existence of a Court practice to provide provisional release for humanitarian reasons to be inapposite. 

TAGS: ICC, Rodrigo Duterte
