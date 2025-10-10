Phivolcs: Consecutive Davao Oriental quakes may be a ‘doublet earthquake’

In this photo provided by the Bureau of Fire Protection, firefighters wear protective suits as they respond to a chemical spill incident at the San Pedro College following a strong earthquake in Davao City, southern Philippines on Friday Oct. 10, 2025. (Bureau of Fire Protection via AP)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Friday that the magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes that struck off Davao Oriental may be classified as a “doublet earthquake.”

A doublet earthquake, according to Phivolcs, refers to distinct or different earthquakes that occurred in almost the same area “with two (or more) main shocks that have slight difference in magnitude.”

“This happens when faults or trenches are causing the stress to trigger a sequence of events,” Phivolcs said in a statement.

According to Phivolcs, this is not the first time a doublet earthquake occurred in the Philippine Trench—in 2023, a magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 doublet earthquake also occurred in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

However, Phivolcs said it is still analyzing the earthquake parameters “to further characterize” the two recent tectonic events.

The epicenter of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck on Friday morning was located 62 kilometers southeast of Manay, Davao Oriental, while the magnitude 6.9 temblor that hit less than 10 hours later was traced 36 kilometers southeast of the same town. /mr

