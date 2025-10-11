NBA: Sciatica sidelines Lebron James, who’ll miss Lakers’ season opener

Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the bench against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of a preseason NBA game at Chase Center on October 05, 2025 in San Francisco, California. | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELES, United States — Los Angeles superstar LeBron James is set to miss the Lakers’ NBA season-opener after the team said he would be sidelined three to four weeks with sciatica, multiple US media outlets reported Thursday.

The Lakers revealed the diagnosis of right-side sciatica after the team’s practice, where the 40-year-old James again was not a full participant.

He missed the Lakers’ first two pre-season games with what Lakers coach JJ Redick called nerve irritation in his glute.

What is sciatica?

Sciatica is pain or numbness that follows the path of the sciatic nerve from the lower back down the leg.

The Lakers said James would be reevaluated in about three to four weeks and further updates would be provided at that time.

Redick said Thursday that James and Luka Doncic were limited to “modified, mostly individual work” at practice.

Lakers to open season vs GSW

The Lakers open their season against the Golden State Warriors on October 21.

ESPN had reported on Tuesday that James would likely miss all of the pre-season but had hoped to be ready for opening night.

The four-time NBA champion and all-time points scorer told reporters on media day last month that he was “excited” by the prospect of becoming the first player in NBA history to play a 23rd season.

“Whatever the journey lays out this year, I’m super-invested because I don’t know when the end is. It’s a lot sooner than later,” he said.

