Cebu quake: EU earmarks P50M for victims

MANILA, Philippines – The European Union (EU) Delegation in Manila on Friday announced 750,000 euros or about P50 million in humanitarian aid for the victims of the Sept. 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu province.

In a statement, the EU Delegation said the allocation will be used to provide emergency relief, such as shelter and water and sanitation, to the most affected population, notably displaced people who have lost their homes.

Of the total allocation, 250,000 euros or about P17 million will support the Philippine Red Cross in delivering cash assistance, tents and household items to people that lost their homes, as well as healthcare services.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

In the same statement, the EU Delegation said it is assessing the situation in Davao Oriental for possible assistance after major earthquakes hit the province in a span of one day.

A magnitude 7.4 offshore earthquake hit Mindanao province on Friday morning followed by a magnitude 6.9 aftershock in the evening, triggering another tsunami warning.

“The European Union expresses its solidarity with the people affected by the earthquake that happened this morning in Davao Oriental and nearby areas,” the EU Delegation said.

“The EU is monitoring and assessing the situation for possible further assistance to families and communities affected by this new earthquake,” it added. (PNA)

