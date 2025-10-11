Retired Judge Paredes returns IBP award because of Duterte

Retired Cebu Judge Meinrado Paredes | Contributed Photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “There is no justice and due process if drug suspects are killed like stray dogs in the streets.”

These were the words of retired Cebu Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge Meinrado Paredes as he returned the Golden Pillar of Law Award conferred to him by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

He described the decision as a personal act of conscience after discovering that former President Rodrigo Duterte was among the recipients.

“I received the award last September 15, 2025. I learned about Duterte’s inclusion yesterday morning,” Paredes told CDN Digital on Thursday, October 10. “I returned it this morning.”

READ: ICC rejects Rodrigo Duterte interim release bid

READ: Rodrigo Duterte interim release could jeopardize evidence, lawyer warns

READ: ICC rejects Duterte release plea, cites flight risk

In a strongly worded letter addressed to IBP national president Atty. Allan Panolong, the retired judge expressed his “disappointment and disgust,” rejecting any association with the former president whom he accused of violating the very ideals of justice, integrity, and rule of law that the award represents.

“I do not believe that former President Duterte has upheld the ideals of justice, integrity, and the rule of law. His regime was characterized by the rule of the gun, not of law, as extrajudicial killings and other violations of human rights were rampant. He has blood debts,” Paredes wrote in his October 10 letter, coursed through IBP Cebu Chapter president Atty. Edmar Lerios.

The retired jurist clarified that his decision to return the award was not an act of protest but a moral statement made in solidarity with the victims of Duterte’s war on drugs.

“This is not a protest but an expression of disappointment and disgust. I am doing this in solidarity with the victims and their relatives of human rights violations,” he wrote.

Judge Paredes, who served as presiding judge of RTC Branch 13 before retiring in 2014, said there is “no rule of law if human beings are killed without due process.”

“There is no justice and due process if drug suspects are killed like stray dogs in the streets,” he said. “He (Duterte) is the principal accused of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court.”

The retired judge added that Duterte and other officials accused of wrongdoing often invoke legal presumptions to evade accountability.

“Of course, like corrupt senators, congressmen, DPWH personnel, and contractors, plunderers, and kleptocrats, he will invoke the presumption of innocence—the favorite refuge of scoundrels,” Paredes wrote.

The longtime jurist, who has taught remedial, political, and civil law in Cebu, has built a reputation for his unyielding stance on judicial independence.

In his letter, he recalled an earlier instance when he and retired Court of Appeals Justice Gabriel Ingles declined to receive monthly allowances from the Cebu Provincial Government during the term of then-Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

The Golden Pillar of Law Award, conferred by the IBP during its recent anniversary celebration, recognizes lawyers and members of the judiciary who have exemplified integrity and service to the legal profession.

But its conferment to Duterte, whose administration was marked by thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings, has stirred controversy within the legal community.

Human rights lawyers, including members of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL), have denounced the decision, calling it a “mockery of justice” and an insult to victims of the drug war who were never given their day in court.

The IBP Davao Chapter, which reportedly nominated Duterte, has since defended its choice, insisting that the former president met the qualifications for the recognition and that lawyers must “rise above biases” and uphold the principle that judgment should rest on evidence and conviction, not perception.

The IBP national office has yet to comment on Paredes’ action.

For Judge Paredes, however, the award’s meaning became hollow once it was shared with Duterte.

“It was an honor to be recognized for my dedicated service to the legal profession,” he wrote. “But I cannot, in moral conscience, keep an award shared with someone whose governance was defined by violence, not justice.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP