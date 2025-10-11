Vietnam Coast Guard, PCG forge stronger maritime ties

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) salutes in farewell to the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) upon parting ways at sea on Friday, October 10. | Photo courtesy of Coast Guard District Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and their Philippine counterparts agreed to strengthen their maritime ties to ensure security in the region.

The visiting VCG vessel CSB 8002 ended on Friday, October 10, its five-day goodwill visit to Cebu marked by a series of maritime cooperation activities between the two agencies.

The send-off ceremony, held at Pier 5 in Cebu City, was led by the Coast Guard District Central Visayas (CGDCV) under Rear Admiral Agapito Bibat.

The event capped the VCG’s five-day visit to the country, which highlighted continuing efforts to strengthen maritime ties between the Philippines and Vietnam.

Following the ceremony, both maritime agencies conducted a joint maritime exercise off the coast of Carcar, Cebu, simulating search and rescue operations, firefighting, and oil-spill response.

The drills were aimed at improving interoperability and coordination in responding to maritime emergencies.

PCG Deputy Chief for International Affairs Commodore Algier Ricafrente said the activity was part of ongoing cooperation under the Memorandum of Understanding on Maritime Cooperation signed in January 2024 during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ‘s state visit to Vietnam.

Continuing maritime partnership

Ricafrente explained that the Cebu visit forms part of a series of reciprocal engagements between the two maritime agencies.

“Regular na natong gihimo kani. Ang Vietnam Coast Guard niari sa atoang nasud last year, sa Manila sila nag-port visit og nag-conduct pud ta og exercise didto. On a reciprocal manner, nibisita pud ta sa Da Nang, Vietnam atong niaging Abril 2025, para pud mag-conduct og port visit og exercise pud,” he said.

He added that the VCG’s decision to visit Cebu underscores its recognition of the city’s maritime significance.

During their stay, the visiting crew also extended humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected residents in northern Cebu, donating 32 sacks of rice and 10 boxes of noodles out of their provisions, while also deploying medical personnel to Tabogon town to assist in relief efforts.

Bilateral talks and future activities

During the visit, PCG and VCG officials held a bilateral meeting to assess the progress of ongoing engagements and plan future cooperation.

Among the initiatives discussed was the Coast Guard Senior Executive Course, an 11-month regional training program that the PCG will offer to Southeast Asian Coast Guards next year.

Both sides also explored the possibility of launching a Young Leaders Exchange Program to strengthen institutional linkages among the next generation of Coast Guard officers.

“Apil sad niini ang atoang possible nga Young Leaders Exchange Program para magkahimamat gyud ang amoang mga katawhan para ang linkages in the future, kung sila na ang mudumala sa atoang ahensya, dali ra ang ilahang pagdumala og ilahang cooperation,” Ricafrente said.

The VCG’s goodwill visit and the culminating joint exercise reaffirm both countries’ commitment to maintaining maritime safety, security, and cooperation across Southeast Asia.

