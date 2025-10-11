San Remigio most wanted nabbed during anti-criminality ops

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a woman listed as the Top 6 Most Wanted Person at the provincial level and Top 5 Most Wanted Person at the station level for possessing illegal drugs and paraphernalia during an anti-criminality operation in Barangay Tacup, San Remigio, Cebu, on Thursday, October 9.

In a statement on Friday, October 10, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said that the operation conducted by personnel of the San Remigio Municipal Police Station led to the arrest of a suspect facing charges for violations of Sections 13 and 14, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrest of the San Remigio most wanted person was also carried out as part of the implementation of the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) and Oplan Tracker, programs aimed at apprehending wanted persons and intensifying anti-criminality efforts across Cebu Province.

Meanwhile, authorities said that the suspect is now under police custody, noting that there is no recommended bail for the violation of Section 13, which pertains to the possession of illegal drugs, while bail was set at P40,000 for Section 14, or the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moreover, the arrest was made as part of the CPPO’s continuing manhunt operations against fugitives and drug offenders.

Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., Provincial Director of CPPO, said the arrest of the San Remigio most wanted demonstrated the police’s proactive approach to tracking down individuals involved in illegal drug activities and other crimes.

Cebu Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro also reiterated her warning to criminal offenders, emphasizing that the province will not serve as a refuge for lawbreakers.

Authorities said the CPPO will continue to intensify its operations to ensure that fugitives and drug offenders are brought to justice and that Cebu remains safe for its residents.

