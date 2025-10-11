Cebu weather: Heavy rains in the afternoon, evening

Vehicles brave the rain during a downpour in Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect umbrellas and patience to be in high demand this weekend.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast for Cebu and the rest of the province anticipates cloudy skies and possible heavy rain showers in the afternoon and evening.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Pagasa-Mactan, said that Cebu weather will be marked mostly by cloudy skies with light to moderate scattered rains as the southwesterly wind flow continues to influence the weather across the Visayas.

READ: Pagasa: End of habagat signals start of cooler, rainy season

READ: Visayas faces 70% landfall risk as 8 more storms loom — Pagasa

READ: 3 weather systems to bring heavy rains across PH

“Cebu will have mostly cloudy skies with light to moderate scattered rains today and tomorrow due to the southwesterly wind flow,” Quiblat said in an interview. “Expect possible heavy rain showers in the afternoon or evening because of thunderstorms.”

According to Pagasa’s Visayas Regional Services Division (VISPRSD), the weather system currently affecting the country includes a trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) impacting western parts of Luzon, while the southwesterly wind flow is bringing rain to the western sections of the Visayas and Mindanao.

The bureau said Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, while the rest of the Visayas, including Cebu, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail across the Visayas, with slight to moderate seas, Pagasa added.

For Cebu weather, Pagasa forecasts the following:

October 11 (Saturday): Partly cloudy to at times cloudy with rain showers or thunderstorms. Winds: Light to moderate (southwest to west). Temperature: 25°C to 31°C.

October 12 (Sunday): Partly cloudy to at times cloudy with rain showers or thunderstorms. Winds: Light to moderate (southwest to west). Temperature: 25°C to 29°C.

October 13–15: Conditions expected to improve, with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 32°C and winds shifting to northeast to east-northeast, marking the gradual influence of the amihan (northeast monsoon).

Transitioning to cooler days

Pagasa recently declared the end of the southwest monsoon (habagat) on October 7, signaling the country’s transition toward the amihan season and the beginning of cooler days ahead.

“The climate type of the country is driven by wind systems, mainly the northeast monsoon and the southwest monsoon,” Quiblat said earlier. “The northeast is associated with the dry season, while the southwest is associated with the wet season.”

He explained that the weakening of the southwest monsoon and the establishment of a high-pressure area over northeastern Luzon prompted Pagasa to declare the termination of habagat.

“Now, due to the weakening of the southwest wind flow and the establishment of a high-pressure area over the northeastern portion of Luzon, these factors pushed Pagasa to officially declare the termination of the southwest monsoon,” Quiblat said.

La Niña could still bring more rains

While cooler air is expected in the coming weeks, Quiblat warned that rainfall may still increase due to the potential development of a weak La Niña later this year.

Pagasa raised its La Niña Alert Level last September 15 after forecasts showed a 71 percent chance of the phenomenon forming between October and December, possibly extending into early 2026.

“This La Niña is forecasted to be weak and short-lived, but we should not be complacent because it can still give the country above-normal rainfall conditions for the coming months,” Quiblat said.

He noted that warmer sea surface temperatures could trigger tropical cyclones to form closer to the Philippines, increasing the likelihood of landfall and flooding in low-lying areas.

Up to eight more cyclones before year-end

Pagasa’s latest outlook also warned that as many as eight tropical cyclones may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility before 2025 ends, with two to four expected in October alone.

“For the month of October, we are expecting two to four tropical cyclones,” Quiblat said. “Between the first and second week of October, there’s a possibility of two low-pressure areas (LPAs) entering PAR. But for now, the likelihood of a tropical cyclone developing remains low.”

Still, Quiblat advised residents not to let their guard down.

Public urged to stay alert

Pagasa reminded local governments and residents to remain alert for possible localized flooding and thunderstorm activity, particularly in the afternoons and evenings.

“We may be transitioning to cooler days, but the risk of heavy rains and floods remains,” Quiblat said. “Preparedness and timely information remain our best protection.”

Pagasa advised the public to regularly monitor weather bulletins through official channels and avoid spreading unverified information online, especially during active weather systems.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP