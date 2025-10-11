Mandaue bans overnight parking with amended ordinance

A vehicle was clamped for illegal overnight parking in Mandaue City. | 📸: Hyll Retuya

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City is set to implement a citywide ban on overnight parking following the approval of a proposed ordinance amendment by the Mandaue City Traffic Board. The proposal will now be forwarded to the City Council for final approval.

The amendment aims to remove all existing provisions that allow limited overnight parking in certain streets and barangays. Once approved by the council, overnight parking will be strictly prohibited across the entire city — including barangay roads.

Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said Mandaue bans overnight parking in response to safety concerns and persistent obstructions caused by parked vehicles, especially at night.

“Atoang i-amend ang ordinance sa illegal parking kay naa mangud portions nga gi-allow some streets. So mao na, in total stop na tong overnight parking citywide, dili na i-allow,” Retuya said.

Although the city has an existing ordinance against illegal parking, some areas previously had designated times allowing overnight parking. Under the new proposal, these exceptions will be removed completely.

“Included ang barangay roads. Aside from obstruction, safety atong gitan-aw. Naay circumstances nga kung naay sunog o emergency, maglisod og sulod ang ambulansya o bumbero kung naa’y sakyanan nagbabag sa dalan,” Retuya added.

The intensified enforcement began on A. Del Rosario St. in Barangay Tipolo, particularly in Sitio Sta. Cruz, where a strict no-parking zone was established on September 29 after complaints from residents about vehicles parked on both sides of the road, causing congestion and inconvenience.

TEAM has since conducted clamping operations in the area.

“Duna na tay maclamp tulo sa overnight parking sa strict no parking zone sa Sta. Cruz since late last month. Meaning, nakahibaw na sila, nagmatngun na sila,” said Retuya.

The campaign is being rolled out in phases and will eventually cover the entire city. TEAM has identified several hotspots where vehicles are often left overnight, including R. Colina behind Pacific Mall in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia. Retuya said some of these vehicles belong to residents from other barangays such as Pakna-an and Labogon.

“Gihingusgan na nato ang illegal parking. Nagsige ta’g operation in coordination with the police,” he said.

Currently, the penalty for illegal parking in Mandaue is P1,000 and TEAM conducts nightly clamping operations. Retuya also clarified that the city has no authorized paid on-street parking zones at this time.

“Information of everybody, wala pa tay pay parking on street,” he added.

As Mandaue bans overnight parking, TEAM urges all vehicle owners to comply to help improve road safety.

