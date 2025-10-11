Cebu City street dweller injured after falling from skywalk

The street dweller who fell from a skywalk along Imus Avenue early Saturday, October 11, given first aid by personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO). | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 72-year-old Cebu City street dweller was injured after reportedly falling from a skywalk along Imus Avenue, early Saturday, October 11.

The victim was identified as Tony Bacus, a resident of Barangay T. Padilla, known to be frequently present in the area.

Police said the incident happened at around 1:20 a.m., when Bacus was seen falling from the elevated walkway near the Day-as Barangay Hall onto the road below.

Witness accounts

According to a report from the Parian Police Station, responding personnel arrived at the scene after receiving a call from motorists who witnessed the incident.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Corporal Jay Docejo, the case investigator, said the Cebu City street dweller was still conscious and responsive when questioned by authorities. However, the victim reportedly could not recall what caused his fall.

Based on initial investigation, witnesses said they only saw the victim suddenly fall from the skywalk. Docejo said it is possible that Bacus had been sleeping on the walkway prior to the incident.

“Basin og diha gyud na siya tigkatulog diha sa skywalk kay libod-suroy man na siya. Basin nakalit nga naalimungawan ba ron, ingon ana,” he said.

Injuries and medical assistance

According to police, the victim sustained abrasions to his foot and thigh, and initial assessment indicated possible fractures.

He was immediately given first aid by personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), who also deployed an ambulance to transport him to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

As of this writing, the Cebu City street dweller remains confined at CCMC for treatment and to identify specific injuries he sustained from his fall.

Police said they are continuing their investigation to determine the full circumstances behind the incident, including verifying the background of the victim and whether other factors may have contributed to his fall.

