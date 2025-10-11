Cebu City eyes penalties for ‘space savers’ blocking parking slots

FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ever seen someone standing in the middle of a parking lot, waving off incoming vehicles to “reserve” a spot for someone else?

That act, often a source of road rage, inconvenience, and danger, may soon be penalized in Cebu City.

A proposed measure titled the “Mindful Parking Ordinance of Cebu City” seeks to prohibit individuals from physically occupying or placing objects to block parking spaces for others, whether in public or private areas. They have come to be known as space savers.

The proposed ordinance, authored by Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, was taken up in a public hearing this week presided over by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The measure aims to curb the rising number of altercations in parking areas, many of which have gone viral on social media, and to promote basic courtesy and orderliness among motorists.

“This practice not only brings unnecessary conflict and inconvenience to others but also puts in danger the person reserving a parking spot,” Abellanosa said in his explanatory note. “It is only proper that we put an end to this and promote good manners and etiquette in every aspect of our lives in Cebu City.”

Fines up to P5,000 or jail time

Under the proposed ordinance, anyone caught reserving a parking space for another vehicle or space savers, by standing in it, placing barriers, or blocking access, shall face penalties.

P1,000 for the first offense

P3,000 for the second offense

P5,000 or up to one year in jail for the third and subsequent offenses

Violators may also pay an out-of-court compromise fee equivalent to half the prescribed fine to the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

Those liable include the space savers or persons standing in the space, the driver who benefits from the act, and anyone who reserves spaces for a fee or favor, unless they fall under certain exceptions.

Exceptions

The ordinance will not apply to:

Individuals guiding a vehicle already about to park on a first-come, first-served basis;

Government vehicles with designated spaces; and

Private establishments with paid or reserved parking arrangements.

CCTO also seeks authority over private parking areas

During the public hearing, Lawyer Kent Jongoy, assistant department head of the Cebu City Transportation Office, backed the measure, saying it addresses a long-standing problem.

“We have seen many viral videos of people reserving parking slots in commercial areas. This ordinance can help prevent such incidents,” Jongoy said.

However, Jongoy noted that CCTO’s jurisdiction currently covers only public spaces. To fully implement the ordinance, the office would need legal authority to enforce parking rules in private establishments, especially malls and department stores.

“We receive many reports from private areas, but without a memorandum of agreement, we cannot enter to enforce the traffic code,” he said. “A provision authorizing CCTO to act within private establishments would strengthen this ordinance.”

Debate over coverage of private parking spaces

Councilor Franklyn Ong, however, pointed out issues with the measure’s applicability to private parking lots. He said that these areas are managed by their respective owners or third-party operators.

“These private commercial areas already have their own systems and fees. Shouldn’t the responsibility lie with the property owners or operators?” Ong said. “It becomes complicated if the city interferes in private parking spaces.”

In response, Jongoy suggested integrating existing standards from City Ordinance 2085, which governs the operation of private off-street parking areas, to ensure alignment and clarity in enforcement.

Calls for a clearer definition

Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales also asked for a clearer legal definition of “reserving” a parking space to avoid ambiguity during enforcement.

Abellanosa clarified that the proposed ordinance defines a person as “conclusively presumed to be reserving a parking space when the vehicle they are waiting for is not within the immediate vicinity and they bar another vehicle that has arrived first from parking, either by standing or placing an object as an obstruction.”

Further review needed

Presiding officer Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, meanwhile, acknowledged the intent of the measure but urged careful review to avoid legal and practical issues, particularly regarding enforcement in private properties.

“We must ensure that this does not violate existing laws or expose the city to legal liability,” Osmeña cautioned. “We need to consider the incentive of private owners and the community impact before moving forward.”

The proposed Mindful Parking Ordinance will undergo further refinement before being returned to the council for committee deliberation and possible approval.

