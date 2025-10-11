Bohol drug bust: 3 nabbed in Tagbilaran City drug den, 1 flees

The Tagbilaran City drug den dismantled by operatives on Friday, October 10, netted three suspects, while one managed to escape. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three individuals were arrested while another suspect escaped following a buy-bust operation that led to the dismantling of a suspected drug den in Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Friday afternoon, October 10.

Authorities said the operation was carried out around 2:19 p.m. by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office, in coordination with the Tagbilaran City Police Station and the PNP Bohol Maritime Police.

3 arrested, 1 escaped

According to authorities, the arrested suspects were identified as alias “Rey,” 23, unemployed, and a resident of Purok 6, Barangay Cogon. He was tagged as the maintainer of the drug den that was dismantled during the operation.

READ: Bohol drug bust: High-value suspect nabbed in Calape, P3.5M shabu seized

READ: Bohol drug-bust: Couple nabbed in Dauis, P3.4M shabu seized

READ: P6.5-billion ‘shabu’ seized in Pangasinan town

The suspect’s father, identified only as alias “Nini,” 52, and believed to be his cohort, managed to evade arrest during the Bohol drug-bust and remains at large.

Also arrested during the operation were two visitors of the drug den, identified as alias “Roberto,” 52, a cook, and alias “Katrina,” 21, unemployed. Both are residents of the same barangay.

Recovered from the suspects were eight packs of suspected shabu weighing about 11 grams, with an estimated value of P74,800.

Authorities also seized the buy-bust money and various drug paraphernalia from the scene.

The confiscated items were submitted to the PNP Bohol Forensic Unit for examination, while the arrested suspects of the Bohol dug-bust are temporarily detained in Tagbilaran City Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges.

PDEA officials said the operation formed part of their intensified campaign to suppress illegal drug activities and dismantle identified drug dens in Bohol Province.

Under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, maintaining a drug den is punishable by life imprisonment and a fine of up to P10 million, while visiting a drug den carries imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to P500,000.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP