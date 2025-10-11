CDN Digital hits 3 million Facebook followers, leads VisMin online news sites

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three million strong —and still growing.

CDN Digital has reached a major milestone after hitting 3 million followers on Facebook, a proof of the trust and engagement of readers who continue to turn to Cebu’s leading digital news platform for stories that matter.

The milestone comes as CDN (Cebu Daily News) Digital also maintained its lead as the most visited local news website in the Visayas and Mindanao, based on the latest data from web analytics firm SimilarWeb covering January to August 2025.

READ: CDN Digital still top regional news website – SimilarWeb

According to SimilarWeb, CDN Digital logged 4.457 million visits in the first eight months of the year, outpacing competitors including SunStar Cebu (3.489 million), The Freeman (1.338 million), and Sugbo.ph (400,510).

The site likewise ranked first in unique visitors (336,189), page views (10.31 million), and average pages per visit (2.31).

Visitors also spent more time browsing CDN Digital, with an average duration of 1 minute and 51 seconds, higher than its nearest competitors. These numbers, according to Inquirer Interactive, Inc., reflect the platform’s consistent performance and credibility as a trusted regional news source.

“CDN Digital’s lead in key indicators such as monthly visits, unique visits, average time on site, and pages per visit is solid proof that CDN can deliver to advertisers numbers that are way more than what its competitors have. These are performance metrics that are tough to match,” said Imelda Alcantara, Chief Operating Officer of Inquirer Interactive, Inc., the mother company of CDN Digital.

3 million followers strong

On social media, CDN Digital also continues to dominate.

Its Facebook page recently surpassed 3 million followers, while its TikTok account grew to 4.6 million likes, extending its influence across digital platforms and strengthening its connection with audiences in Cebu and beyond.

“Gaining 3 million followers on Facebook is no mean feat. It is a testament to CDN’s dedicated service to its social media followers,” said Rick Gabuya, Managing Editor of CDN Digital.

“This latest milestone, which comes on the heels of a SimilarWeb ranking putting CDN way above the competition in terms of page views and site visits, casts away any doubt as to who is the leading online news portal in the Visayas and Mindanao.

I would like to take my hat off to the dedicated and impassioned men and women in the CDN newsroom who try to outdo themselves day in and day out in the pursuit of stories that matter to Cebu and beyond. Four million, bring it on!”

He added that the recognition reflects CDN Digital’s continued commitment to deliver credible, timely, and engaging stories that inform, inspire, and empower readers across the region.

Independent analytics-backed growth

SimilarWeb, an independent analytics platform, tracks and ranks websites based on real-time user engagement metrics, including visits, page views, and session duration.

Since February 2022, INQUIRER.net, to which CDN Digital belongs, has used SimilarWeb’s analytics to track online performance and guide content strategies.

The platform provides what it calls “the most comprehensive, real-time view of competitive activity across all digital marketing channels.”

From print to digital success

CDN Digital’s rise as a dominant online platform traces back to a major transition six years ago.

In 2018, Cebu Daily News, one of Cebu’s respected community dailies, announced it would cease printing its newspaper by January 1, 2019, and focus entirely on its digital platform.

From breaking news to in-depth stories and public service coverage, CDN Digital has steadily expanded its readership and engagement, anchored on credibility, relevance, and innovation./ With reports from Morexette Marie Erram

