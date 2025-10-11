Argao farmer found dead; police rule out foul play

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have ruled out foul play in the death of a 68-year-old farmer in Argao, Cebu, who was found lifeless in his rice field in Barangay Talaytay on Thursday morning, October 10.

Police Staff Sergeant Mark Anthony Dicdican, the case investigator, said that the victim died of a heart attack.

Dicdican said they did not also find any signs of foul play on the area were the body of Benigno Espina Manila was found.

Manila is a resident of Sitio Banyo, Barangay Talaytay in Argao, Cebu.

Police said that wife, Martina Sarvida Manila, found Benigno lifeless at around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Based on the report from the Argao Municipal Police Station, Benigno left their home at around 6 a.m. of the same day to gather hay for their animals.

When the farmer failed to return after two hours, his wife went to the rice field to look for him and found his body lying face down on the ground.

Benigno was already dead when emergency responders brought him to the Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital (IKMH).

According to the victim’s family, Benigno had been feeling unwell for the past days and had been complaining of abdominal pain. They believe his death was caused by his existing medical condition.

Authorities also found no external injuries or signs of struggle on the victim’s body, further supporting the conclusion that his death was medically related.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP