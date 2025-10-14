Earthquake in numbers: Magnitude vs Intensity 

The strong earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30 has caused widespread damage, collapsing houses and causing several deaths, which has risen at least 72. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Not all strong earthquakes feel the same —and that’s because magnitude and intensity are two very different things.

When a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Bogo City, Cebu, on September 30, followed by a magnitude 7.4 temblor in Davao Oriental 10 days later, many wondered why one quake felt stronger or caused more damage than the other, even though the latter was “bigger.”

READ: M6.9 Cebu, M7.4 Davao quakes coincidental, not connected — Phivolcs

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) explains that magnitude and intensity measure two distinct aspects of an earthquake.

“The magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, while the intensity describes the shaking and effects felt on the ground,” Phivolcs said in an advisory.

Magnitude: The Earthquake’s power

Magnitude refers to the total energy released by an earthquake’s source or focus. It is calculated using seismic data recorded by an instrument called a seismograph.

This means that a magnitude value — whether 6.7, 7.4, or 8.0 — represents the same event’s size, regardless of where one is located. It does not change from one place to another.

As Phivolcs emphasizes, the magnitude of an earthquake tells scientists how powerful the quake was at its source, but it doesn’t indicate how strong the shaking was in specific areas.

Intensity: What you actually feel

The intensity, on the other hand, tells how strong the shaking was in a particular location. It is based on what people feel, the movement of objects, and the visible effects on the environment and structures.

Filipino geologist and former Phivolcs chief, Dr. Renato Solidum Jr., once compared it to a light bulb:

“By analogy, yung bombilya ng ilaw — wattage, yun yung magnitude. Yung intensity ng ilaw, maliwanag sa ilalim ng bombilya; pag malayo, madilim — lower yung intensity,” Solidum explained.

(By analogy, the light bulb the light — the wattage, that is the magnitude. The intensity of the light, it is clearer inside the lamp, if it’s far it’s darker — the intensity is lower.)

In short, magnitude is constant, but intensity varies depending on one’s distance from the epicenter and local ground conditions.

Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS)

To describe shaking strength, Phivolcs uses the Philippine Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS), ranging from Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) to Intensity X (completely devastating).

Below are key points from the PEIS:

INTENSITY I – SCARCELY PERCEPTIBLE

Felt only under favorable conditions.Lightly disturbs delicate objects; still water moves slightly.

INTENSITY II – SLIGHTLY FELT

Felt by a few people indoors.Hanging objects sway a little; water oscillates noticeably.

INTENSITY III – WEAK

Felt by many indoors, especially on upper floors.Feels like a passing light truck; hanging objects and water move moderately.

INTENSITY IV – MODERATELY STRONG

Felt by most indoors and some outdoors.Feels like a heavy truck passing; dishes rattle, wooden floors creak, and liquids oscillate strongly.

INTENSITY V – STRONG

Felt by nearly everyone.Many awaken or run outdoors; objects fall, liquids spill, and vehicles rock noticeably.

INTENSITY VI – VERY STRONG

Many are frightened and lose balance.Heavy furniture shifts; minor cracks appear; small rockfalls occur in hillsides.

INTENSITY VII – DESTRUCTIVE

Difficult to stand on the upper floors.Furniture overturns; old or weak structures are damaged; cracks form on roads and walls; minor landslides and liquefaction.

INTENSITY VIII – VERY DESTRUCTIVE

Hard to stand even outdoors.Well-built buildings suffer damage; bridges, dikes, and pipes may break; widespread landslides, fissures, and liquefaction.

INTENSITY IX – DEVASTATING

People are thrown to the ground.Most buildings collapse; bridges and utilities are destroyed; massive landslides, liquefaction, and ground distortion.

INTENSITY X – COMPLETELY DEVASTATING

Nearly all structures are destroyed.Massive ground fissures, landslides, and terrain changes; rivers shift course and large waves form in lakes.

Cebu’s faults and preparedness

Solidum earlier identified several major faults across Cebu — in Daanbantayan, Bogo, Danao City, Balamban, Toledo City, Talisay, Minglanilla, and Naga City, extending southward to Carcar, Sibonga, Argao, and Moalboal.

He said that while these faults pose risks, awareness and strong construction practices can save lives.

“Hindi mo kailangan katakutan ang fault,” Solidum said. “Kailangan lang malaman. Iiwasan lang at kapag nagtayo ng matibay na bahay at building, okay na, hindi masisira.”

(You don’t have to fear faults. You just need to know. That you only need to avoid them and if you build a strong house or building. That is okay, that will not be destroyed.)

Preparedness over panic

Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, current Phivolcs director, reminded the public not to panic over the series of earthquakes recorded in recent weeks, explaining that these were not signs of a pattern or chain reaction.

“We understand people’s fear and disaster fatigue,” he said. “But these quakes are not connected. Our active faults are not linked unless they are very close to each other, and in this case, Cebu and Davao are hundreds of kilometers apart.”

He added that living in the Philippines — within the Pacific Ring of Fire — means earthquakes would always be part of life.

“Wag matakot (Don’t be afraid),” Bacolcol said. “Instead, we have to prepare for it. We have to accept the reality that we live in the Pacific Ring of Fire, and every now and then, we will be jolted by earthquakes.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP