Davao Oriental: Over 70,000 families affected by earthquakes

Residents stay beside a damaged house after a strong earthquake in Davao City on Friday, October 10, 2025. Two earthquakes struck Davao Oriental province hours apart. — Photo by Associated Press

DAVAO CITY — Some 70,142 families in Davao Oriental province were affected by the powerful earthquakes that struck hours apart on Friday.

According to an initial report of the provincial government, all its 10 component towns and one city suffered destruction.

The initial accounting showed Gov. Generoso town with the most affected families at 20,123, of whom some 16,553 were preemptively evacuated due to a tsunami threat.

READ: Phivolcs: Consecutive Davao Oriental quakes may be a ‘doublet earthquake’

Banaybanay town came second with 15,119 families affected, followed by Manay with 14,103, and Baganga with 8,728, Cateel 4,314, Tarragona 3,235, Mati City 1,820, Boston 1,056, Lupon 732, San Isidro 583, and Caraga 329.

READ: Cebu suspends classes, limits work after Davao quake felt across Visayas

A total of 225 houses were reported to be destroyed while 471 were damaged.

So far, the provincial government also accounted for three deaths while 360 were injured.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP