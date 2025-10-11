Cebu City to send 430-strong delegation to Batang Pinoy Nat’l Finals in GenSan

Cebu City athletes during one of their strength and conditioning training sessions at the Cebu City Sports Center. | CCSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños are set to send a 430-strong delegation to the upcoming Batang Pinoy National Finals, which will take place in General Santos City from October 24 to 31.

The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) recently revealed the official composition of the delegation, which includes 342 athletes, 66 coaches, and 22 officials.

The CCSC under the leadership of chairman, Dr. Rhoel Dejano, has been preparing for months to ensure the city’s contingent is ready for the weeklong grassroots multi-sport event organized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Dancesport will have the biggest representation from Cebu City with 30 athletes, followed by athletics with 28. The gymnastics team will field 25 athletes, while 21 competitors will see action in both karatedo and arnis. The rest of the delegation will compete across 26 other sporting disciplines.

Last year, Cebu City placed sixth overall in the national medal tally at the Batang Pinoy Finals in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, with 35 gold, 30 silver, and 40 bronze medals. The result was a slight dip from their 2023 showing in Manila, where they bagged 39 golds, 43 silvers, and 46 bronzes.

The city shone in several events last year, particularly in weightlifting (seven golds) and dancesport (eight golds). Gymnastics contributed five golds, while arnis added four. Cebuano athletes also delivered strong performances in futsal, jiu-jitsu, karatedo, taekwondo, and boxing.

Pasig City emerged as the overall champion in 2024, dominating with 105 gold, 64 silver, and 116 bronze medals.

For this year’s Batang Pinoy National Championships, the top five overall delegations will receive major cash prizes: P5 million for the champion, P4 million for second place, P3 million for third, P2 million for fourth, and P1 million for fifth.

