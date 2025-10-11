Alvin Camique stuns unbeaten Tanzanian in upset win

Alvin Camique celebrates after winning by TKO. | Azam Sports TV photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unheralded Filipino bantamweight Alvin “Pitbull Tyson” Camique pulled off a stunning upset after knocking out hometown favorite Ibrahim Mafia on October 10 (October 11, Manila time) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Camique, the clear underdog, shocked the previously unbeaten Mafia with a fourth-round technical knockout (TKO) victory, refusing to become just another statistic in the African boxing scene.

The win improved Camique’s record to 11 victories, including six knockouts, against four losses. Mafia, on the other hand, suffered his first career defeat, dropping to 13 wins (nine KOs), one loss, and one draw.

The fight’s turning point came when Camique connected with a powerful right overhand that sent Mafia to his knees, stunning the Tanzanian crowd.

Mafia got back up, smiling and waving off the knockdown, but Camique quickly followed with two more crushing right hands that forced the referee to stop the contest at the 1:40 mark of the fourth round.

Overcome with emotion, Camique dropped to the canvas in disbelief, celebrating the rare knockout victory for a Filipino fighter on African soil.

From the opening bell, Camique showed he wasn’t in Tanzania to lose. Both fighters exchanged heavy shots early, with Mafia landing the cleaner punches, but Camique stood his ground and answered back with his own power combinations that rocked the hometown bet.

As the rounds wore on, Mafia tried to keep Camique at bay with jabs, but the Filipino relentlessly pressed forward, forcing a toe-to-toe battle. Camique’s pressure eventually broke through Mafia’s defense, leading to the fourth-round finish that silenced the local crowd.

