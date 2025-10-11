Cayetano sends aid to earthquake victims in northern Cebu

Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano. | Contributed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The office of Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano has extended assistance to families affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu and parts of the Visayas on September 30, 2025.

From October 7 to 10, Cayetano’s team conducted relief operations in Bogo City and Medellin, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Tabuelan, and Tabogon towns.

They distributed relief goods, collapsable tents, folding beds, blankets and hot meals and bottled water to families displaced by the disaster.

In some earthquake-affected localities like Tabogon, residents continue to struggle due to limited access to clean water caused by damaged pipelines.

Moreover, many of the earthquake-affected families continue to occupy makeshift shelters as aftershocks continue to shake northern Cebu and other parts of the Visayas. Fear of structural collapse has prevented these families from returning to their homes.

Mental distress

According to Cayetano’s team, aftershocks have also triggered mass hysteria and mental distress among the survivors. The team is currently assessing the ground situation to determine the need for medical and psychosocial assistance.

In partnership with the Civil-Military Operations (CMO) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Cayetano’s office has established logistical support to transport relief and non-relief items to the heavily affected areas of northern Cebu, with more assistance set to be distributed in the coming days.

In his Facebook post on October 10, Cayetano encouraged Filipinos to continue praying for those affected by the earthquakes that hit the country recently, including the 7.4 and 6.8 magnitude quakes that rocked Mindanao on Friday.

“Sa ating mga kababayan, prayer moves mountains. Pag-pray po natin [ang mga apektado.] Let’s all be very sensitive po whether bagyo y’un or earthquake, kasi nga, hindi natin alam y’ung nangyayari sa kanila. Let’s pray for many parts of Mindanao na naramdaman yung matinding earthquake,” he said.

Cayetano has reaffirmed his commitment to stand with disaster-hit communities through sustained relief efforts and close coordination with local leaders and the military.

Essential services

Meanwhile, Vivant Corporation through VivantFoundation has mobilized its subsidiaries and partners to help ensure that earthquake-affected communities in northern Cebu continue to have access to essential services while providing people in these areas urgent relief.

In Bantayan Island, one of the localities hardest hit by the earthquake, powered remained during the critical times with the continuous operations of its energy subsidiary, Isla Norte Power Corporation (INPC). Meridian Power Inc. (MPI) also operated 24/7 to support the Visayas grid after the Department of Energy (DOE) issued a yellow alert following the quake-induced loss of 1,444 MW from tripped power plants.

Moreover, VivantWater deployed a mobile water treatment system capable of producing up to 150,000 liters of potable water daily, in partnership with Watermatic Phils. and Treasure Island Industrial Corp. The system sources water from rivers or deep wells and filters water from source.

