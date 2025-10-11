Abne, Espinas pass weigh-in for IBF regional title bout in Abra

April Jay Abne (left) and Jesse Espinas (right) engage in a fierce staredown during their weigh-in. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s April Jay “Astroboy” Abne is all set for his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia flyweight championship showdown against the favored Jesse Espinas after both fighters passed the official weigh-in on Saturday, October 11, at the Governor Andres Bernos Memorial Gymnasium in Bangued, Abra.

Abne and Espinas both weighed in at 112 pounds, exactly at the flyweight limit for their 12-round bout scheduled on Sunday, October 12.

The 26-year-old Abne will put his 15-1-1 (6 KOs) record on the line against the more experienced Espinas, who carries a 24-7 (14 KOs) slate.

A win for Abne could catapult him back into the world rankings, as Espinas is currently ranked No. 7 in the light flyweight division under the WBO. A win for Espinas would further improve his current world ranking.

Originally slated for October 1, the fight was rescheduled to Sunday due to logistical reasons.

This will be Abne’s second fight of the year, as he looks to bounce back from a majority draw against Anthony Gilbuela last March in Masbate—a result that ended his eight-bout winning streak dating back to 2021.

Abne currently holds the WBC Asian super flyweight title, which he captured last June via a fifth-round stoppage of China’s Jiangtao Cao. Espinas, meanwhile, is a decorated veteran, having held the WBO Oriental light flyweight and ABF minimumweight titles in his career.

