Free Wi-Fi Law: Aquino calls for free internet access in public schools

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – In this day and age where internet access is already a necessity, the lack of connectivity is becoming a hindrance to education and economic progress, according to Senator Bam Aquino.

Aquino, co-author of Republic Act No. 10929 or the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act, has called on the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to accelerate the free internet rollout “to ensure every Filipino, particularly students in public schools, has access to free, fast, and reliable internet.”

He made the push as data reveals a significant gap in the program’s reach. Of the 58, 121 public schools in the country, only 2, 872 are currently connected to the government’s Free Wi-Fi program, an indication that a “vast majority of schools remain dependent on costly, private service providers.”

Basic necessity

Aquino underscored the internet’s role as a basic necessity and not a luxury, especially for the students.

“Internet connection is vital to our lives… it is used to find a job, build a business, transact with the government, and now, during the rainy season, to stay safe from disaster,” he said in a statement.

He further stated that the full implementation of the law is not just about technology—it’s about opportunity.

“Access to the internet is access to knowledge. Access to improving our lives,” he added.

Wanting to achieve this, Aquino has outlined three crucial demands for the DICT to finally bridge the digital divide as he also pursues sufficient funding to ensure an adequate budget for building and maintaining free Wi-Fi sites across the country, especially in schools and colleges.

The senator challenged the DICT to release a clear master plan — one that is public, detailed, and backed by a timeline and measurable targets — showing exactly how and when free internet will reach every municipality in the country.

Moreover, he wants the implementation of the Free Wi-Fi law to be prioritized with its rollout focused on critical institutions like hospitals, government agencies, transportation terminals and areas poorly served by the private sector.

In addition, Aquino is urging the DICT to explore new strategies for school connectivity, including negotiating “a bulk deal with our telco partners” to lower the cost of subscriptions for public schools.

Discounted internet rates

In a recent hearing, telecommunications firms responded positively to Aquino’s suggestion, expressing their willingness to offer discounted internet rates to the Department of Education (DepEd), which would drastically reduce government spending.

This will help DICT achieve its pledge to connect 11,964 public schools to the government’s free program before the year ends.

DICT has stated it would prioritize remote areas, or Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs), to guarantee that even the most far-flung students have access to online learning.

