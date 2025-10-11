World Animal Day: Pet adoption center opens in Cebu City

The newly opened pet adoption center in Cebu City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An establishment in Cebu City marked the celebration of World Animal Day on October 4, 2025, with the launch of a new pet adoption center aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership and giving rescued dogs a chance at a better life.

The project, a partnership between Happy Tails, a dog advocacy group dedicated to rescuing and rehoming Aspin (Asong Pinoy) puppies, and 8 Banawa Centrale (8BC), seeks to raise awareness about animal welfare and adoption.

Located at mall’s garden rotonda, the Happy Tails Pet Adoption Station serves as a venue where rescued puppies can be showcased and matched with potential adoptive families. The mall provided the space rent-free and took charge of the station’s design and construction to ensure it is both functional and inviting.

The launch last October 4 began with a Holy Mass and blessing of pets, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, short program, and light refreshments.

The station also served as a drop-off point for donations for animals affected by the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake in northern Cebu.

Collected donations have already been delivered to the affected areas, with animal welfare volunteers traveling off the usual routes to reach remote communities where many dogs were found starving.

