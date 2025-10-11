Cebu Inter-School Alumni Invitational Tournament resumes Sunday

One of the highlights of the 2025 Cebu Inter-School Alumni Invitational Tournament. | SHAABAA Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 2025 Cebu Inter-School Alumni Invitational Tournament resumes this Sunday, October 12, with six exciting games lined up at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The event, that is hosted by the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) and features top alumni teams from Cebu’s leading basketball programs, took a week-long break as organizers implemented precautionary measures following the September 30 earthquake that hit northern Cebu.

Action returns tomorrow across the event’s three divisions.

In Division A (40-above), the undefeated Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves will close their elimination round campaign against the host team, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, at 1:30 p.m.

The Greywolves, sporting a perfect 2-0 record, can clinch a finals berth with another win. Meanwhile, the Magis Eagles (1-1) need a victory to strengthen their bid for the No. 2 spot.

Over at the adjacent court, Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons (0-2) will take on the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters (1-1) in another Division A matchup. The Webmasters can also grab the No. 2 spot if they prevail.

In Division B (30-above), the UC Webmasters (2-0) aim to keep their unbeaten run intact when they face fellow unbeaten SHS-AdC (2-0) in a marquee matchup at 4:30 p.m.

In the other Division B game, DBTC (0-2) will battle the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors (0-2) at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, an all-Magis Eagles showdown between SHS-AdC Magis and Lux Oriens also tips off at 3 p.m. on the adjacent court in Division C (29-under).

Finally, the undefeated UC Webmasters (2-0) will go for a 3-0 sweep when they meet DBTC (0-2) at 4:30 p.m, in the other Division C game.

