Cesafi Season 25 athletics fires off in November 

One of the highlights of the Cesafi Season 22 track and field event. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The track and field competition of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 will take center stage on November 15 and 16 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) track oval.

The athletics meet, one of the most anticipated events in the Cesafi calendar, will feature around 50 events across the high school and college divisions. It also serves as the official qualifying tournament for the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) regional meet.

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors are once again expected to battle for supremacy in the overall medal standings in this two-day competition.

In last season’s edition, both athletic powerhouses shared the spotlight—UC ruled the men’s division while USC dominated the women’s side.

UC hauled 14 of its 21 gold medals from the men’s division, along with 12 silvers and four bronzes. USC’s men’s squad earned four golds, 11 silvers, and 10 bronzes, while the University of Cebu–Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) placed third with a 2-2-6 medal tally.

On the women’s side, the Lady Warriors captured 10 gold and 11 silver medals.

In the high school ranks, the USC-BED—now known as San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC)—ruled the girls’ division with a commanding 15-8-2 finish. UC Main, meanwhile, reigned in the boys’ division after collecting 12 gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

