NIA-10 mourns death of former staff amid links to corruption

WAYLAID. Niruh Kyle Antatico, a 40-year-old Juris Doctor, was shot dead while driving his car on Friday, October 10, at Zone 2, Crossing Patag, Cagayan de Oro City. Photo courtesy of iFM-RMN-dxCC

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY ― The National Irrigation Administration in Northern Mindanao (NIA-10) has expressed condolences to the family of Niruh Kyle Antatico, a former employee who was shot dead Friday, Oct. 10, amid reports linking him to corruption exposés involving irrigation funds.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Oct. 11, NIA-10 said it was aware of social media posts raising concerns about agency projects in the region.

It assured the public that the issues “are being handled seriously” and that its top management has launched a “comprehensive review and verification process” with the help of relevant offices and authorities.

The agency reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability, saying it “does not tolerate any form of irregularity in the implementation of its programs and projects.”

It urged the public to avoid speculation and “allow due process to take its course.”

Death threats

Antatico, 40, a former senior legal researcher at NIA-10, was gunned down in a junction at Zone 2 of Patag village, by still-unidentified assailants riding in tandem.

Police Maj. Peter Tajor of the Carmen police station said Antatico had received death threats as early as November 2024. He vowed a swift manhunt for the suspects.

Antatico had resigned from government service and gone into business. On social media, he had posted about alleged irregularities in the disbursement of irrigation subsidies, writing, “Grabe pud na bisan subsidy sa farmers kawaton” (“It’s outrageous that even farmers’ subsidies are stolen”).

His death has sparked outrage and grief among friends and colleagues.

Ghost projects

Lawyer Bagani Llesis, a fraternity brother from Scintilla Legis, called Antatico “a man who offered his life to expose ghost projects — this time, not in the DPWH, but in the NIA.”

“He received threats when he exposed anomalies in his workplace, yet he did not remain silent,” Llesis said.

Former City Mayor Oscar Moreno condemned the killing as “an assault on free expression.”

“Violence must never be the price of speaking one’s mind or standing for what is right,” Moreno said.

He added: “When a young life is taken for reasons rooted in power, fear, or impunity, it is society itself that bleeds.”

He urged the public to honor Antatico’s courage “to question, to seek justice, and to believe that our city and country can still be better.”

