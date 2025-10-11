Repair of schools damaged in Davao Oriental quake costs P2.23B – DepEd

Motorists move past a house that was damaged by a strong earthquake in Manay town, Davao Oriental province, southern Philippines Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeoffrey Maitem)

MANILA, Philippines — Repair costs on schools heavily damaged by the recent earthquake and aftershocks in Davao Oriental had already reached a whopping P2.23 billion, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Saturday, as it plans to expedite assistance to the schools damaged by earthquakes and typhoons that recently hit parts of the country.

The initial visual assessments by the DepEd showed that 575 schools had “varying degrees of damage” and that P2.23 billion was already the estimated repair costs, the DepEd said, citing its disaster risk reduction and management service.

A total of 1,006 schools have been affected by the 7.4-magnitude earthquake near Manay, Davao Oriental as of Friday, according to Education Secretary Sonny Angara. This impacted around 100,000 learners and 10,000 teachers in various regions.

Angara said the DepEd has already released P139.4 million in assistance for the repairs on schools damaged by the recent Typhoon Opong (international name: Bualoi) in Masbate.

As for the schools damaged by the spate of earthquakes in Cebu and Davao Oriental, Angara said that validation and damage assessments were still ongoing.

“We can no longer wait for another two years before help arrives,” Angara said.

He said the DepEd has already tapped the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and all concerned local government units for the assessments on the quake-affected areas.

