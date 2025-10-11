Cebu Wedding Expo 2025: Plan your dream wedding at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, October 10-12

For couples dreaming of their perfect “I do,” the wait is over. The Cebu Wedding Expo 2025, the region’s grandest wedding showcase, is now open at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, bringing together the best of Cebu’s wedding industry under one roof.

The Cebu Wedding Expo 2025 runs from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, October 10 to 12, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by General Manager Ali Banting, Conventions and Events Director Feirlyn Decasa, and Director for Academics at the Fashion Institute of Design & Arts (FIDA) Christine Dumatol Munda, marking the start of a weekend filled with inspiration, exclusive deals, and expert advice from over 40 top wedding suppliers and creatives.

“This is our 9th year celebrating Weddings at the Waterfront, and we are proud to continue a homegrown tradition that brings the best of Cebu’s wedding scene together,” said Banting. “May couples find the right suppliers who can help make their dream wedding a reality.”

Setting the Stage for Cebu’s Biggest Weddings

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Banting shared why Waterfront Cebu City remains a top choice for wedding celebrations. “With so many competitors in the region, hosting the wedding expo annually allows us to stay relevant and position ourselves as a premier destination for grand celebrations,” he said.

This year, the expo is held for the first time in the Pacific Grand Ballroom, giving exhibitors more space to showcase their creations. “Our exhibitors are the soul of this event. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to offer the variety and quality that couples look for,” Banting added.

Preparations for the event began early this year, with the team adapting plans following the recent earthquake incidents in Cebu. In line with safety considerations, the fashion show originally scheduled for October 12 at 8:00 PM in the hotel lobby has been cancelled.

Despite this adjustment, the expo continues to offer plenty of inspiration and opportunities for couples planning their weddings.

Your One-Stop Wedding Hub

Aside from the larger exhibition space, Decasa highlighted that the expo now features a food lane in the Exhibition Hall for the first time, giving guests the chance to grab snacks or drinks before or after visiting the main exhibits.

Munda added that the expo is not just about planning logistics, but also showcases the creativity and artistry behind every wedding, reflecting the passion of Cebu’s wedding industry. “This event is not just a showcase of gowns and collections, but a celebration of a bride’s most unforgettable day. We hope this event continues to celebrate the artistry that makes every love story truly unforgettable.”

Exclusive Deals from Cebu’s Best

Couples visiting the expo can enjoy exclusive deals from top exhibitors offering a range of services and packages designed to make wedding planning easier and more convenient, including GMO Collections, JSU Weddings and Events Services, Immaculate Connections Tour Services, and more.

Connect with Cebu’s leading wedding experts and take advantage of exclusive deals to plan your perfect day. The Cebu Wedding Expo 2025 runs from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, October 10 to 12, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Don’t miss this chance to explore everything you need to make your dream wedding a reality.