Palompon watershed: Expert supports plan to declare it a protected area

Aerial shot of the Palompon Watershed Forest Reserve (PWFR) grabbed from a contributed video.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A watershed expert has warned of a looming disaster if the Palompon Watershed Forest Reserve (PWFR) is not cared for.

Elfritzson Peralta, a watershed ecologist and a faculty member in the Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science at the University of Santo Tomas, said that allowing more and more people to occupy the PWFR would expose them to geohazards.

Geohazards include earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, landslides and sinkholes that are considered as natural geological processes and conditions that pose a threat to human life, property, and the environment.

“The problem there now is that you are exposing them to higher and exacerbated geological hazards. Lalong lumala. Lalong nalagay sa delikado ang mga tao (It has become worse. It has become dangerous to the people),” he said.

Peralta was in Ormoc City recently to listen to the outcome of the Protected Area Sustainability Assessment (PASA) of the PWFR. The presentation was also attended by Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez who is pushing for the declaration of the watershed as a protected area.

Inconsistencies

After hearing the PASA report that was prepared by the Eastern Visayas office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-8), Peralta noted ‘inconsistencies’ in the methodologies used during the assessment.

“I understand the team put a lot of work and effort behind the PASA, but when I saw the result, there are still a lot of aspects of the PASA that remains unclear, not just to me as a watershed ecologist but also perhaps to stakeholders,” he said.

He said that the current Land Cover Change (LCC) analysis did not corroborate with the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index that the DENR presented.

The PASA, he said, also failed to properly assess the aquatic flora and fauna present in the watershed. The report was basically focused on its water quality that was found with high phosphate content and fecal coliform.

“What is being highlighted now is that there are plenty of bad things, degrading scenarios in the PWFR and we fail to recognize and highlight the good things of the thriving communities based on the existing environmental conditions in the PWFR,” Peralta said.

“When we look at the ecology of a watershed, we have to make sure we are accounting for all biological, chemical and physical attributes of a watershed,” he added.

Peralta said that the availability of data on the geological diversity of the PWFR “in itself is a good matrix to focus on why there is a need for it to be elevated into a protected area.”

Geohazards

And while all watersheds in the country “have high geohazards susceptibility,” these hazards will worsen if watersheds like the PWFR are not protected and properly managed.

In the absence of management and protection measures, “dadami lang din ang tao (People will just continue to increase in number).”

He said that based on study results, “more than 90 percent of the PWFR is susceptible or the people, residents in the area would be susceptible to landslides and that may be exacerbated by changing climate and of course you can look at the trend in terms of intensity of earthquakes.”

“And if there is no proper management and protection efforts in the PWFR, and local residents will increase in terms of population, they will be more susceptible to these geohazards,” Peralta said.

