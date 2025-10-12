Frasco taps services of vets to help operate Liloan dog pound

The Liloan dog pound. | Photo from FB page of Aljew Jordan Frasco

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The local government of Liloan has already taken steps to improve the condition of animals at its dog pound.

Mayor Aljew Jordan Frasco said they now had a veterinary consultant and two volunteers who were giving dogs care and checkups.

Frasco said in an advisory that he posted on his social media page that he also met on Friday, October 10, with representatives of the Alliance of Animal Advocates, Happy Tails, and Island Rescue Organization (IRO), groups that are caring for the plight of animals.

READ: World Animal Day: Pet adoption center opens in Cebu City

“Among gihisgutan ang short-term ug long-term plans para sa kaayohan sa atong mga hayop diri sa Liloan. Apil na ang pagkaon, spay and neuter programs, ug shelter,” the Liloan Mayor said.

(We discussed the short-term and long-term plans for the good of our animals here in Liloan. That includes the food, spay and neuter programs, and shelter.)

IRO, he said, made a commitment to donate food for the dogs at the municipal pound.

READ: Cebu City Veterinary will no longer impound healthy stray dogs

Moreover, Frasco said they discussed the need to implement education campaigns to teach his constituents how to properly care for their dogs.

‘Rehome’ stray dogs

Last October 9, they also started to deworm and give vitamins to dogs at the Liloan pound.

Frasco said that he wanted all the healthy dogs, who are at the pound, to find a new home soon.

READ: Gone to the dogs

“Atong long-term plan mao ang pag-rehome sa tanan nga adoptable dogs ug karon, naa na tay usa ka iro nga na-rehome!” he said.

(Our long-term plan is to rehome all the adoptable dogs and now, we have one dog that is already rehomed.)

Poor state

The situation at the Liloan dog impound was featured on CDN Digital’s Siloy is Watching segment on October 7 after netizens reported its poor state.

After learning of these concerns, Frasco said that he immediately ordered for a cleanup of the dog pound and make sure that the dogs were fed with leftover food coming from at least three fastfood stores and some caterers that were operating on their town.

“Nagsugod na ta og collekta sa ilang mga sobrang pagkaon,” he said.

(We have started collecting their leftover food.)

Frasco said that water would also be delivered at the pound until they would be able to repair the deep well in the area.

He also had the area lighted and its septic tank, that had been emitting foul odor, fixed.

“Nagpataod na ta og power sprayer ug namalit og kagamitan aron masiguro ang kalimpyo ug pag-atiman sa pasilidad,” he added.

(We will install a power spayer and we will buy equipment so that cleanliness and care of the facility will be ensured.)

Stray animals

Frasco said that their dog pound was recently established to address concerns on the presence of stray animals.

He admitted that a lot still needed to be done to ensure that the facility was operated properly.

“Mangayo lang ko og pasensya ug pagsabot samtang atong hinay-hinay nga tarongon ang tanan, uban sa tinuoray nga tinguha nga mabalanse ang tanang kabalaka ug mga panginahanglan,” he said.

(I am asking for patience and understanding while we are properly doing all this, while making sure that all objectives would be balanced with all the concerns and their needs.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP