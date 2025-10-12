Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Zambales, nearby provinces
MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Zambales at 5:32 p.m. on Saturday.
It was also felt in Bulacan, La Union, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac and Pangasinan.
READ: Earthquake in numbers: Magnitude vs Intensity
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the epicenter of the tectonic earthquake with a 102-kilometer depth was in Botolan town.
Intensity III was recorded in Botolan and Cabangan; and Intensity II in National Capital Region cities Manila and Marikina.
READ: Strong 6.2 quake strikes near Cagwait, Surigao del Sur
The Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office recorded Intensity I in Lingayen town.
Philvolcs said aftershocks were expected. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.