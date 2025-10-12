Surigao del Sur: Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits near Cagwait on October 11

By: Inquirer Mindanao, Inquirer.net October 12,2025 - 07:50 AM

MANILA, Philippines — An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit near Cagwait, Surigao del Sur at 10:32 p.m. local time on October 11.

This was according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The depth of the tectonic tremor was 10 kilometers centered near 22 kilometers northeast of Cagwait.

Intensity IV

Reported intensity IV was felt in the City of Davao and the municipalities of Cagwait and Carmen in Surigao del Sur. Intensity III was reported in the cities of Bislig in Surigao del Sur and Mati in Davao Oriental.

Instrumental intensity IV was recorded in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Hinunangan, Southern Leyte; and Tandag City, Surigao del Sur.

Intensity III

Instrumental intensity III was noted in San Fernando, Bukidnon; Digos City, Davao del Sur; Abuyog, Leyte; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Malungon, Sarangani; Hinundayan and Silago in Southern Leyte; Surigao City, Surigao del Norte; and Bislig City, Surigao del Sur.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. —Chris V. Panganiban /cb

