UAAP: Bahay, Cabañero put up big numbers in grueling triple-OT showdown

Nic Cabañero (left) and Jared Bahay (right). | UAAP Photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano standouts Jared Bahay and Nic Cabañero brought their hometown pride to the spotlight in one of the most unforgettable games of UAAP Season 87, as the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers outlasted Ateneo de Manila University, 98-89, in a triple-overtime thriller on Saturday.

Cabañero, a native of Lapu-Lapu City, and Bahay, the rising star from Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City, turned the Blue Eagle Gym into their battleground—matching each other’s poise and firepower in a clash that demanded everything from both squads.

READ: Cesafi Season 25: UV-UC rivalry headlines 8-game Sunday schedule

In the end, it was Cabañero’s composure and UST’s grit that made the difference, as the Growling Tigers spoiled Ateneo’s homecoming at the newly renovated Blue Eagle Gym.

The UST skipper tallied a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds, highlighted by a crucial and-one play in the third overtime that finally broke the Blue Eagles’ resistance.

Bahay, Ateneo’s team captain and floor general, fought through a slow start and a shoulder injury to finish with 17 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

READ: Tigers, Forthsky foil Eagles homecoming with 3OT win

By the third extra period, Ateneo was running on fumes—Divine Adili had fouled out, Kymani Ladi was cramping, and Bahay was sidelined—while UST kept its momentum behind Cabañero and center Collins Akowe.

Akowe turned in a monster performance, logging 51 minutes with 20 points, 19 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Former Blue Eagle Forthsky Padrigao added 20 points against his former team, while Gelo Crisostomo had a breakout game with 18 points and 17 rebounds, including clutch baskets that kept UST alive through the overtimes.

READ: UAAP: Adamson blows another big lead but beats UE to stop skid

Ateneo, which shot just 28 percent from the field, dropped its second straight loss after falling to UP last Wednesday. The Blue Eagles (4-2) will try to regroup when they face National University next Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The win improved UST’s record to 4-1, tying NU at the top of the standings. The Growling Tigers will gun for their third straight win against FEU on Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP