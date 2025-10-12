Cebu City fire guts Duljo Fatima home; nearly P500K in damage reported

A fire broke out at a residential area in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, on Saturday, October 11, destroying a house and leaving nine individuals without a house. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A late afternoon fire that broke out in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, on Saturday, October 11, gutted a residential structure and caused around P480,000 worth of damage, authorities reported.

The Cebu City Fire Station reported that the blaze occurred within 40 square meters of residential property at #444 B. Aranas Street around 4:08 p.m.

Firefighters responded within six minutes of receiving the alarm and declared the fire under control at 4:26 p.m. It was fully extinguished 10 minutes later.

Fire response

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire originated in the second-floor room of the residence owned by Benita Rosaroso Jr. and occupied by Regalado Sabuero III and his family.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but initial reports indicated it may have started in an unoccupied room being used as a guest area.

The fire reached first alarm status and was responded to by 11 firefighters using BFP Engines 1, 3, and 12, along with Squad 13 and two ambulances on stand by.

Additional assistance came from five auxiliary units, including the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) and local barangay fire brigades.

Despite heavy rainfall, firefighters managed to swiftly contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby houses. No injuries or fatalities were reported during the incident.

Assistance provided

Based on the final report from the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), three families composed of nine individuals were affected by the blaze. The city government has since provided food packs and family kits to the victims.

For additional support, the DSWS recommended P40,000 in financial assistance, allocating P20,000 for the main affected family and P10,000 each for two house sharers.

As of this report, investigators from BFP are continuing to determine the cause of the fire.

