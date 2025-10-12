Minglanilla drug bust: 3 nabbed in Brgy. Tungkop drug den

Three individuals were nabbed inside a suspected drug den in Brgy. Tungkop, Minglanilla. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three men were arrested and a suspected drug den was dismantled during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Tungkop, Minglanilla, Cebu, on Saturday afternoon, October 11.

The Minglanilla drug bust was carried out around 4:30 p.m. in Purok Tangigue, Sitio Nazareth, by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office 7–Regional Special Enforcement Team–Mandaue City Office, together with personnel from the Regional Intelligence Unit 7 of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Authorities identified the drug den maintainer as Ranulfo Del Socorro Cabalan, 42, a habal-habal driver and resident of Sitio Nazareth, Barangay Tungkop.

READ: Minglanilla drug bust: 3 nabbed, over P100K shabu seized

READ: P12.7M drug bust in Minglanilla

READ: PNP ‘on track’ vs culprits in Pangasinan’s P6.8-B ‘shabu’ haul

Two other individuals found inside the den, Jomel Sohot Cabansag, 20, a tricycle driver from Sitio Bacay, Barangay Tulay, and Glenn Semillano Tauk, 30, a tricycle driver from Barangay Poblacion Ward 1, were also arrested.

Confiscated from the suspects of the Minglanilla drug bust were about 11 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P74,800.

The seized items included one heat-sealed sachet weighing 0.05 gram, which was the subject of the buy-bust, and nine other sachets recovered from their possession.

Also recovered from the suspects were P300 in marked buy-bust money, a cigarette box, several strips of aluminum foil, two disposable lighters, a rolled aluminum foil, and P250 in cash.

As of this writing, the suspects of the Minglanilla drug bust remain in authorities’ custody pending the filing of charges for violating Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 15 of Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

If found guilty, the suspects could face jail time and hefty fines.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP