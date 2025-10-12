Unidentified body found floating along Consolacion riverbank

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

The body of an unidentified man found floating along a riverbank in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities discovered a decomposing body of an unidentified man floating along the riverbank in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu, early Saturday morning, October 11.

Police said the body was found at around 6 a.m. by Isidro Noel Presbitero, a Bantay Dagat officer of Barangay Jugan, Consolacion, patrolling near the fish coral fence in the area.

Presbitero reportedly noticed a foul odor and traced it to the body of a man floating face down inside the fish coral. The victim was wearing a black hoodie with a cartoon design on the back and gray underwear.

Responding officers from Consolacion Police Station said the Consolacion unidentified body was already bloated and in an advanced state of decomposition when found.

Initial examination of the victim’s remains revealed no external wounds or signs of foul play. Authorities believe the man may have drowned before being carried by the current to the location where he was discovered.

Police are now coordinating with nearby barangays to identify the victim and determine if there have been any reports of missing persons matching his description.

As of this writing, investigators have yet to confirm the cause of the victim’s death pending further verification and identification of the dead body.

This is a developing story.

