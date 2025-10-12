Radisson Blu Cebu celebrates the 9th edition of the Something Blu Bridal Fair on October 11–12, 2025 

Radisson Blu Cebu celebrates love in grand style as it opens the 9th edition of the Something Blu Bridal Fair this October 11–12, 2025. The highly anticipated event brings together more than 80 of Cebu’s premier wedding exhibitors, including the city’s top planners, stylists, photographers, makeup artists, cake designers, and suppliers — all under one elegant roof.

“We’ve partnered with the best of the best wedding partners here in Cebu” – Anne Olalo, General Manger, Radisson Blu Cebu

Radisson Blu wedding offerings

Radisson Blu Cebu being the premiere wedding destination in Cebu City takes pride in its ability to turn your dream wedding into a reality. Whether it is a small, intimate wedding or a huge once-in-a-lifetime wedding ceremony, Radisson Blu Cebu is confident that it can cater to the every clients’ wedding needs. The hotel presents a full suite of wedding services and flexible function spaces. From intimate bridal suites and small function rooms to the large Niña and Santa Maria ballrooms that host banquet receptions, Radisson Blu has it. Its grand ballroom can cater more than 800 guests, perfect for couples who envision a grand and elegant wedding with family and friends. Not to mention its iconic black staircase, a favorite spot among couples for wedding photoshoots. With its sleek design, elegant curves, and dramatic contrast against the hotel’s bright interiors, the staircase adds a touch of sophistication and cinematic flair to every shot.

Over the years, Radisson Blu has proven itself to its clients in terms of delivering high-quality weddings. “I think our couples from the past, they have really been satisfied about how we’ve been able to offer not only the venue itself, but also the banquet, the reception, and even the facilities.” said Anne Olalo, General Manager of Radisson Blu Cebu. For Radisson Blu, it is really about the overall experience of the couple. “And so when you look at planning a wedding, it is not only about the guest rooms, food, and beverage, but also the facility, the banquet facility.” Olalo added.

The hotel has also expanded its list of wedding partners this year. Something Blu Bridal Fair showcases how the hotel also works closely with a network of trusted wedding suppliers to help couples achieve their desired theme and vision. This collaboration allows couples to easily access specialized services and tailor every detail of their celebration according to their preferences.

One stop shop for wedding needs

Radisson Blu Cebu continues to uphold its reputation as Cebu’s premier wedding destination. Since 2014, the hotel has hosted more than 1,400 weddings, each one carefully planned and personalized for every couple. This year, Radisson Blu Cebu once again presents its much-awaited Something Blu Bridal Fair, now bigger and grander than ever, featuring the finest wedding partners in the city. From bridal gowns and suits to makeup artists, cake designers, florists, photographers, and video production teams, the fair brings together everything couples need to make their dream wedding come true. Visitors can explore various exhibitors, compare packages, sample exquisite menus, view elegant decor setups in the hotel’s lobby and ballroom, and enjoy exclusive on-the-day promos and special discounts from participating suppliers.

Among its list of trusted wedding planners and suppliers are:

Exclusive discounts and more

Couples attending the Something Blu Bridal Fair can look forward to a wide range of exclusive discounts and special offers available only during the two-day event. The hotel itself offers special room accomodation rates for couples signing up until October 12, 2025. Participating suppliers as well are offering limited-time deals on wedding packages, styling services, photography, gowns, and more. This is the best opportunity for love birds to plan, test, and see for themselves the wedding of their dreams.

To make this two-day event even more special, Radisson Blu holds it annual “Your Dream Wedding on Us” grand raffle promo wherein couples who register and place the required deposit during the Something Blu Bridal Fair will earn an official raffle entry for a chance to win an unforgettable wedding package. The grand prize includes a wedding reception for 100 guests with four hours of venue use, an overnight suite stay with lounge access, and a ₱50,000 jewelry gift voucher from Love & Diamonds and many more.

Don’t miss the chance to turn your dream wedding into reality. Visit the Something Blu Bridal Fair at Radisson Blu Cebu on October 11 to 12, 2025, and discover everything you need to plan your perfect celebration. Meet trusted wedding suppliers, enjoy exclusive discounts, and get the chance to win amazing prizes — including a complete wedding package.

For updates, promotions, and event details, follow Radisson Blu Cebu on Facebook.