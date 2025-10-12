Bohol buy-bust: Cops seize P6.8M shabu in Tubigon

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police seized one kilogram of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million and arrested a drug suspect during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Centro, Tubigon, Bohol on Saturday, October 11.

A report from Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) mentioned that operatives from the Tubigon Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) carried out the operation that led to the arrest of a suspect described as a “big-time drug personality” after he allegedly sold a pack of suspected shabu to an undercover officer.

Law enforcers recovered several heat-sealed plastic packs of suspected shabu, the buy-bust money, and drug paraphernalia from the suspect’s possession.

Police said the confiscated drugs weighed about one kilogram with an estimated value of P6.8 million. The evidence was turned over to the Bohol Provincial Forensic Unit for laboratory examination and disposition.

Furthermore, the arrested individual is now under the custody of the Tubigon MPS and faces charges for the sale and possession of illegal drugs that are punishable under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

If found guilty, the suspect could face possible life imprisonment.

PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan said in a statement that police units remain steadfast in their anti-drug campaign even if they continue to respond to disaster situations in Central Visayas.

“Even as our police officers continue to respond to disaster operations in Central Visayas, our fight against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality never ceases,” he said.

