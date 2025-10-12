Kanlaon Volcano: 30-minute ash emission seen on Sunday

Kanlaon Volcano (FILE PHOTO PNA)

MANILA, Philippines — A 30-minute ash emission was recorded over the crater of Kanlaon Volcano on Sunday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said that the Kanlaon Volcano ash emission occurred from 6:47 a.m. to 7:17 a.m.

“This event generated grayish plumes that rose up to 300 meters above the crater before drifting to the southeast as recorded by the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory – Canlaon City (KVO-CC) IP Camera,” Phivolcs said in a Facebook post.

READ: Kanlaon Volcano: Phreatic eruption possible as quakes intensify

READ: IBP urged to reconsider Duterte’s ‘Pillar of Law’ award

READ: Negros Occidental LGU mulls buying lands for Kanlaon evacuees

Meanwhile, the 24-hour monitoring of the volcano said that three volcanic earthquakes were logged on Saturday.

It added that a total of 2,968 tons of sulfur dioxide were released yesterday, which was more than the Friday release of 1,238 tons.

Phivolcs also said that Kanlaon volcano emitted a plume that rose 1,000 meters tall, which drifted east-northeast, on Saturday.

The volcano, which sits between Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental, remains under Alert Level 2 or increased unrest.

The agency still prohibits entry into the four-kilometer radius, or the permanent danger zone. Flying any aircraft close to the volcano is also not allowed.

It also reminded nearby communities that possible hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions and precursor magmatic activity might occur.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP