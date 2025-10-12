PCG says Chinese vessel ‘deliberately rammed’ government ship

A Chinese vessel is seen using a water cannon on the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, a vessel of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, in a photo posted by Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, on Sunday, October 12, 2025. The Chinese vessel later rammed the Pagbuaya, Tarriela said. — Photo from Jay Tarriela/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese ship “deliberately rammed” a Philippine government vessel anchored near an island in a disputed part of the West Philippine Sea, Manila’s coast guard said on Sunday.

The Philippines said the China Coast Guard (CCG) ship initially fired a water cannon at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, a vessel belonging to the fisheries bureau, on Sunday morning.

“Later… the same CCG vessel deliberately rammed the stern of the BRP Datu Pagbuaya,” the statement said.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said that at around 8:15 a.m., Chinese maritime forces approached “dangerously close” three Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels, including the BRP Datu Pagbuaya.

The BFAR vessels were situated in the territorial waters of Pag-asa Island to protect Filipino fishermen as part of the “Kadiwa para sa Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda” program.

“The situation escalated at approximately 9:15 a.m. when CCG vessel with bow number 21559 fired its water cannon directly at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, hitting the vessel,” Tarriela wrote in a post in X (formerly Twitter).

“Just three minutes later, at 9:18 a.m., the same CCG vessel deliberately rammed the stern of the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, causing minor structural damage but no injuries to the crew,” Tarriela added.

Despite the aggression, Tarriela said that the PCG and BFAR will remain committed to protecting Filipino fishermen in the Kalayaan Island Group.

With this, Tarriela emphasized that “we will not be intimidated or driven away, as our presence in the Kalayaan Island Group is crucial for protecting the rights and livelihoods of Filipino fishermen.”

Water cannons

Just last month, BRP Datu Gumbay Piang, operated by the BFAR, was damaged after two CCG ships fired water cannons at it near the Bajo de Masinloc. A crew member was reported injured from the attack.

The Philippines filed an arbitration case against China in 2013 following tensions at Scarborough Shoal, where Chinese vessels blocked Philippine authorities and prohibited Filipino fishermen from accessing the area.

China had repeatedly neglected the tribunal ruling in favor of the Philippines, with its continued aggression against Filipino fishermen in the area. — With reports from Agence France-Presse

