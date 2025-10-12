Cesafi Season 25: UCLM upsets SHS-AdC; USPF routs DBTC

The UCLM Webmasters. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters stunned the defending champions and erstwhile unbeaten Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 71-64, in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament on Sunday, October 12, at the Cebu Coliseum.

It was a huge win for the Webmasters of head coach Calib Gawangon, who improved to a 2-1 (win-loss) record after notching back-to-back victories within a week.

For the Magis Eagles, the loss reflected their early season struggles, which were already evident in their grinding win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers last October 9.

The Webmasters put on a dominant display, leading the game wire-to-wire before pulling away to an 11-point advantage, 66-55, their biggest in the final period—despite being outplayed in the shaded area, 30-40, by the Magis Eagles’ towering frontcourt.

Also, UCLM outrebounded SHS-AdC, despite the size disparity, grabbing 56 boards over the Magis Eagles’ 42.

UCLM’s bench proved crucial, outscoring SHS-AdC, 35-29, while also dominating other departments such as second-chance points (19-8) and fast-break points (18-11).

Despite the loss, the Magis Eagles showed valiant effort, keeping the game close despite trailing most of the way. They managed to cut the deficit to 40-43 early in the third quarter, but UCLM’s hustle and energy were too much for the rookie-laden squad of head coach Rommel Rasmo.

Noel Lingoste led UCLM with an all-around performance of 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal, despite shooting just 4-of-11 from the field. Angel Edielon Cayobit contributed a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, adding one block, one assist, and one steal, while Wade Adam Luche chipped in 10 points.

For the Magis Eagles, Lian Kent Basa paced the team with a game-high 19 points and was the only player in double figures. Jhonrey Recio followed with nine points, while Henry Kristoffer Suico had an off-night with just seven.

The Magis Eagles will try to bounce back on Tuesday, October 14, against the UC Baby Webmasters, while UCLM aims for a three-game winning streak on Thursday, October 16, against the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs.

USPF 79, DBTC 58

On the other hand, the USPF Baby Panthers overpowered the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 79-58, improving to a 3-2 (win-loss) slate.

Champ Davidson Brigoli dropped a game-high 20 points, while AJ Kyle Delos Santos chipped in 10 markers for the Baby Panthers.

The Greywolves’ Jasheed Cyril Ybarra scored 11 points and Jan Castro Nunez with 10 points as they slipped to a 1-2 record in the team standings.

The Baby Panthers dominated the Greywolves, leading as many as 22 points, 77-55, outperforming the latter in all departments, especially in the painted area, scoring 52-40, while their bench contributed 57 against DBTC’s 27.

It was a massive comeback for the Baby Panthers after they narrowly lost to the Magis Eagles last Thursday.

The Baby Panthers will return into action on Thrusday, against UC, while DBTC takes on the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons on October 18.

