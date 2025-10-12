Regie Suganob faces ex-WBO Global champ from Tanzania on Nov. 15

Regie Suganob (left) and Mchanja Yohana (right). | Facebook and Instagram photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s pride, Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob, will test his mettle against world-rated Tanzanian Mchanja Yohana in the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 23 on November 15 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Suganob, who is eyeing another world title shot, has slipped from No. 2 to No. 4 in the latest World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight rankings — making this upcoming bout a crucial step in his bid to climb back into title contention next year.

The 27-year-old Yohana presents a serious challenge. A former WBO Global flyweight champion, he carries an impressive record of 21 wins (14 KOs), six losses, and one draw.

READ: Regie Suganob stays battle-ready as world title shot remains elusive

He’s currently riding a seven-fight winning streak since suffering a unanimous decision loss to former world champion Milan Melindo of the Philippines in 2023 at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Yohana, ranked No. 8 in the WBO flyweight division, is no stranger to Filipino fighters. He also defeated knockout artist Miel Fajardo by unanimous decision last year in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Suganob, 28, from Dauis, Bohol, last fought in December 2023, when he scored a third-round technical knockout win over Thai boxer Nanthanon Thongchai in Tagbilaran City.

That victory extended his winning streak to three, which also included successful defenses of his WBO Global light flyweight title against world-rated opponents Ronald Chacon of Venezuela and Kai Ishizawa of Japan.

His momentum was briefly halted when his scheduled world title eliminator against fellow Filipino Jayson Vayson last September was cancelled after Vayson withdrew to take a title fight against WBO minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo in the United States.

Despite the setback, Suganob remained optimistic and continued training under the supervision of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, with his manager Floriezyl Echavez Podot reaffirming their camp’s full support for his world title pursuit.

Suganob holds a record of 16 wins (6 KOs) against a single loss.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP