North Korea flaunts military capabilities with Hwasong-20 ICBM

North Korea showcases what appears to be a new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea on Friday, in this photo carried by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. (Yonhap)

North Korea unveiled its latest Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) under development during a major military parade in an apparent attempt to show off its capabilities to launch a multiple warhead-tipped ICBM capable of striking the U.S. mainland.

The Hwasong-20 was among an array of weapons systems the reclusive regime showcased in a military parade held Friday night to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), attended by leader Kim Jong-un and high-ranking leaders from China, Russia, Vietnam and other countries.

Analysts had projected the North to disclose the next-generation ICBM under development during the military parade or test-launch it around the anniversary, which took place just a month after Kim stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a Beijing military parade in a show of their unity against the U.S.

Photos released by the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Saturday showed the Hwasong-20 rolling through Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on an 11-axle transporter erector launcher (TEL), also used by the previous Hwasong-19 ICBM the North first fired in October last year.

“The spectators broke into the most enthusiastic cheers when the column of Hwasongpho-20 ICBMs, the most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system of the DPRK, entered the square, filling the track,” the KCNA said, referring to North Korea by the acronym of its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

