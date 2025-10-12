Breckenridge powers Toledo’s unbeaten streak in PCAP Wesley So Cup

FM Steven Breckenridge in action. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — American FIDE Master (FM) Steven Breckenridge led the Toledo Xignex Trojans, sweeping all his matches to anchor the team’s continued dominance in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup.

Breckenridge delivered a perfect 4-0 performance on Saturday, October 11, as Toledo notched back-to-back wins to extend its unbeaten streak to six.

The Trojans crushed guest team Bangkok Double Bishop, 20-1, before overwhelming newcomers Koronadal Dreamweavers, 17.5-3.5.

In their first match against the Thailand-based Bangkok squad, Breckenridge outclassed Darun Kledmanee in both the blitz and rapid rounds on Board 2, helping Toledo dominate 6-1 in the blitz before completing a 14-0 sweep in the rapid phase.

Teammates Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, International Master (IM) Rico Mascarinas, National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon, Allan Pason, and Diego Abraham Caparino also turned in strong performances. Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua recovered from a blitz loss to Glenn Raphael Morga to win his rapid match.

Breckenridge again took charge in the Trojans’ second match of the day, this time sweeping Andrew Dolorosa of Koronadal in both the blitz and rapid rounds on Board 1. His clean slate set the tone for Toledo’s 5.5-1.5 blitz win and 12-2 rapid triumph.

IM Kim Steven Yap and Carlos Edgardo Garma joined the lineup against Koronadal and both delivered back-to-back wins, underscoring the Trojans’ depth and balance.

With Breckenridge’s steady leadership on the boards, Toledo remains at the top of the Southern Division standings with a 6-0 record heading into the next round of the Wesley So Cup.

