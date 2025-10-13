SOPA 2025: Bohol has fastest growing economy in CV – Aumentado

Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado delivers his State of the Province Address. | Grabbed from live video

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The economy of the Province of Bohol continues to grow ‘at a fast pace,’ in fact it is now considered the ‘fastest’ in Central Visayas.

Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado made the announcement during his State of Province Address (SOPA) on Friday, October 11.

While their province continues to progress, Aumentado gave the assurance that “there are no ghost projects funded by the Provincial Government of Bohol.”

“Mao man gani nga sukad pagsugod sa akong unang termino atong plataporma ang limpyong pangobierno. (That is why when I started my term, my platform had been focused on having a clean government.) I will not tolerate any form of corruption under my watch,” he said.

Positive Outlook

Quoting data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Aumentado boasted of a ‘positive outlook’ for Bohol’s economy.

“I am happy to assure you, my dear Boholanos, that our economy continues to grow at a fast pace, the fastest in the region,” he said adding that in 2024, the province’s GDP grew by 8.82% and is now at P198 billion.

“This is not only our highest growth rate since the start of the PPAs, it is the highest in the region, which covers Cebu Province and the Urbanized Cities of Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue,” he added.

Aumentado said that Bohol now has the best-performing economy in Central Visayas.

“Not only that, among the 82 provinces and 33 Highly Urbanized Cities in the Philippines, Bohol is the 6th fastest-growing economy in the country,” he added.

Bohol’s GDP

The governor credited their economic growth to the province industries, agriculture and fisheries, and services sector that also continues to grow at very high rates.

He said that local services account for the largest share of their GDP, at 73.4%.

“Our GDP per capita grew by 7.6%, valued at P140,363 per person per year,” he said.

Inflation, on the other hand, remained at a very low level of 1.3 percent, their lowest this year. Poverty incidence also dropped to its lowest-ever at P14.8 percent.

“Our impressive economic growth, together with our lowest-ever poverty level, means that our economic policies and strategies, our programs and projects, are working for our people. We make sure that our funds, coming from your taxes, are being put to good use,” Aumentado said.

Fake news

Aumentado, however, lamented that there were still those who tried to discredit his administration by spreading ‘fake news.’

“It has been said that, Kon ang tawo desperado, mangita og sayop. Bisan ang umang, pasanginlan nga nagpakusog og dagan,’” he said.

(It has been said that,’if a man is desperate, he would find fault, even a hermit crab would blame those who would run fast.)

But he does not want to be affected by the criticisms against him. He instead made a commitment to continue with his “genuine service” for the Bol-anons.

“Ang tininuod nga serbisyo, genuine service—nga mao ang atong gihimo karon—is the flood control to keep corruption away. Ug Nakita kini sa atong mga accomplishments nga akong gitaho kaninyo,” Aumentado said.

(True service, genuine service–that is what we are doing now– is the flood control to keep corruption away. And this can be seen in our accomplishments that I reported earlier.)

